Family of missing woman found dead in Chesapeake devastated, waiting for answers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a woman found dead in Chesapeake is looking for answers in her death.

Police found the body of Laura Miles on Monday afternoon, hours after she was first reported missing.

Police said the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.

Miles’ son, Chris Rollek, spoke to 10 On Your Side. He said the family is devastated, confused and left wondering who is responsible.

They’re anxiously waiting for more information.

“I knew something was wrong instantly. She doesn’t just just go off the grid,” Rollek said.

A search party went back to the wooded area Thursday afternoon to look for any piece of evidence that may help investigators.

Rollek said his mother lived in New York with her husband, but she traveled back and forth to Chesapeake for her job as a safety officer with a dredging company.

“She would work two weeks at a time and then come home for a week,” Rollek said.

Miles loved fishing, hunting and camping. He also said she was a huge Buffalo Bills fan who had a big heart for others and loved her three children unconditionally.

“That’s just who she was. She was a nice person and just enjoyed everything in life,” Rollek said. “I could joke with her about anything. She had a great sense of humor.”

The family is struggling to understand why this happened and what led up to it.

For now, they’re holding onto her memory and asking the public for help getting answers.

“I just hope they find the person or persons who did this. It doesn’t make sense,” Rollek said.

Police have released photos of Miles’ truck and they’re urging the public to report any sightings from the morning she went missing, specifically from 4-11:30 am Monday.