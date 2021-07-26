Family of 5, including 2 kids, displaced following house fire on Franklin St. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of five has been displaced following a fire in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say three adults and two children have been displaced after their home suffered significant damage during the fire. The call for the residential fire came in just before 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Franklin Street after residents reported the fire on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters arrived two minutes later and found smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window.

Officials say all occupants were able to leave the residence with no injuries.

The fire was deemed under control at 5:12 p.m. The cause is still under investigation. The residents are currently making their own lodging arrangements, fire officials say.