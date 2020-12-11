Family of 4 displaced following house fire in Great Bridge area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four, including three adults and a child, have been displaced after a house fire Friday afternoon.

Chesapeake firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of Tiki Way at 3:19 p.m. for the incident. Arriving units found light smoke coming from the home.

The residents evacuated before crews got on the scene. Crews entered and searched the home.

Officials say the fire was isolated to the kitchen and was marked out at 3:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported and Red Cross was not needed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.