Family of 3 displaced following early morning fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and one child were displaced following an early Saturday morning fire that destroyed parts of their home in the Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake fire crews were called to the fire in the 4500 block of Peach Road just before 6 a.m. and reportedly found smoke coming from the behind the two-story residential structure.

Firefighters located an exterior fire in the rear of the house with fire extension into the structure.

Officials say the home sustained minor fire damage, bu the family of three will be displaced until the home’s electrical panel can be repaired.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy – City of Chesapeake

Courtesy – City of Chesapeake

