Family five displaced following house fire in Chesapeake, family dog rescued

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of five, four adults and one child, has been displaced after a fire damaged their home in Chesapeake Valentine’s Day afternoon.

Firefighters got the call for the fire around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Woodsman Reach in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

Crews described seeing smoke coming from the second floor window of the home. The fire was under control at 1:18 p.m.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire. The family’s dog was located and rescued to safety by firefighters.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.