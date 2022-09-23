CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family is left without a home following a residential fire late Friday evening in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Fire officials, crews received the call for the fire around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Old Galberry Road after a resident reported a fire in the kitchen.

All residents had been evacuated before crews arrived at the scene.

There were no injuries reported, however two adults and one child were displaced and currently making their own lodging arrangements.