CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 2000 block of Shipyard Road.

On April 15 around 9:08 p.m., firefighters received a call from a resident inside of their home who smelled something burning and noticed one of the bedrooms was on fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw fire and flames coming from the home.

House fire on Shipyard Road on April 15. (Credit: CFD)

Crews quickly deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue multiple pets that were inside the home.

The home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.