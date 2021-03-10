Family displaced after fire on Maori Court in Chesapeake

Maori Court fire March 10, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family with two adults and two children has been displaced after a fire at their home Wednesday night.

Chesapeake Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Maori Court at 10:36 p.m. for a residential structure fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the home.

All residents had evacuated the house before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was marked under control shortly after 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.

