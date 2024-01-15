CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire has left a family displaced in Chesapeake.

Monday just before 2 p.m., Chesapeake firefighters responded to calls about a house fire on the 900 block of Portland Street.

Courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department

When they arrived on the scene, crews found heavy smoke at the rear of the house. Fire crews from Chesapeake and Norfolk stretched hoselines inside and to the rear of the house to quickly bring the fire under control around 1:57 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived.

The house was significantly damaged by the fire and the family will not be able to return home until repairs are completed, the Red Cross is providing the family with lodging and assistance.