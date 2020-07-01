Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Chesapeake JDR Court; closed for disinfecting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court confirmed on Tuesday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the court is closed Wednesday, July 1, and will be closed on Thursday, July 2 for disinfecting of the building.
On Friday, July 3, all Chesapeake offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day. The court will reopen on Monday, July 6 on a limited basis.
Court officials said that all staff, including judges, will be required to produce a negative test result before returning to work. Officials expect that this will likely limit Monday’s docket to arraignments, bond hearings, and protective orders.
Adult in-custody arraignments and bond hearings will be conducted by the General District Court.
For more information visit cityofchesapeake.net.
