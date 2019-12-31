Elizabeth City man searching for truck stolen from Chesapeake Square Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City, North Carolina, man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from the parking lot of the Chesapeake Square Mall.

A night at the movies did not have the ending Gene Williams was hoping for.

“My truck is gone, all of my guns and everything in it,” Williams said. “My hunting equipment, my tracking collars, my tools, everything.”

It happened Saturday night while Williams and his wife were watching a movie with some friends.

“We got there about 7:00 [p.m.], walked in about 7:10, 7:15 to see the movie, got our popcorn, went inside. We came back out about 9:40 and we were walking back outside and my truck was gone and there was glass all over the ground,” Williams said.

He said a handful of cars had broken windows, but his was nowhere in sight. His theory is whoever broke into his truck found his wife’s purse in the center console, which had a set of spare keys inside. With those keys — and her purse — the thief took off.

“Purse, all her debit cards, social security cards, everything,” Williams said.

On top of that, his wife is pregnant.

Of the items gone, there are two Williams says mean the most.

“The most important thing to me was the 12 gauge shotgun that was in there and the pistol,” he said.

Those were gifts from his father, who passed away in September.

“He passed down the shotgun to me, you know, and said ‘Hey keep hunting with it and pass it down to your kids that you’re having.’ You know, that gun meant more than the whole truck,” said Williams. “I can’t replace the gun. I can replace the truck.”

Williams says the items inside of his truck are worth thousands of dollars, but the guns are priceless. He hopes whoever is responsible speaks up, so he can have those lasting gifts from his father back again.

Chesapeake Police confirm reports for two thefts from vehicles and one stolen vehicle — all in the same area in the same night.

If you’ve seen the truck, contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.