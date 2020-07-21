Dump truck strikes power lines in Chesapeake, causing power outage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A dump truck accidentally struck power lines Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake, causing about 4,000 people to lose power.

It happened in the 3900 block of S. Military Highway and crews were still on scene as of 2:30 p.m. Dominion says power around Bowers Hill and an adjacent area will be restored between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Chesapeake firefighters say the driver wasn’t injured, but was instructed to stay in the truck until Dominion Energy secures the lines.

Traffic will be closed at S. Military Highway and Colony Manor Road for an extended period, firefighters say.

To view the outage map for Dominion, click here.