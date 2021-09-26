Driver taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash, car fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A driver in Chesapeake was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Great Bridge section of the city.

According to local authorities, the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mt Pleasant Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver ran off the road crashing into a tree.

The car then caught on fire.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital by the air ambulance, Nightingale. The driver is expected to recover.