Driver sustains serious injuries following early morning crash on Chesapeake Expressway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one motorist sustained serious injuries following a crash on the Chesapeake Expressway early Saturday morning.

According to Chesapeake Police, first responders were called to the single-vehicle crash around 5:50 a.m. Saturday near the Hillcrest Parkway exit.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound and rolled over after entering the median. Reports say the driver was ejected and went to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash has closed that portion of the Chesapeake Expressway exit which is currently down to one lane as authorities investigate the crash.