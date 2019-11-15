Driver injured after leading police on pursuit from North Carolina to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit with police Thursday evening sustained injuries after his car flipped.

Chesapeake emergency dispatch received a call about a high-speed vehicle pursuit involving Currituck County, North Carolina police at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, the Chesapeake Police Department wrote in a news release.

Currituck authorities said a silver Volkswagen Jetta drove across the border into Chesapeake and they terminated the pursuit.

Chesapeake police then located the vehicle in the 1300 block of Head of River Road and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver led officers in a pursuit to the 1700 block of the same road. At that time, the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped onto its hood.

Medics arrived and took the driver to a local hospital. He sustained injuries, although they are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

