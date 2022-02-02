Driver flees the scene after stealing vehicle, leading Chesapeake police on pursuit into Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV after he fled the scene of a police pursuit.

Officers attempted to a stop black SUV in the area of Campostella Road and Liberty Street around 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle did not stop and drove down Campostella Road into Norfolk.

The pursuit continued through Norfolk before the driver got onto I-264. Police say the SUV crashed on North Hampton Boulevard near I-64. The driver fled the scene on foot.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found that a passenger stayed with the vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries. 

Officers searched the area but could not find the driver. It was determined, however, that the vehicle was previously stolen from Norfolk

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

