Driver dies after two-vehicle accident on W. Military Hwy in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Saturday night on W. Military Highway and Snowden Street in Chesapeake.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 7 p.m. when a black pickup truck ran into the side of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was attempting to from Snowden Street across West Military Highway when the crash occurred.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

West Military Highway is currently closed at Snowden Street while police continue to investigate.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10