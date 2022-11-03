CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A driver died following a single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway at 1:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined a vehicle traveling northbound ran off the road, hit a tree, then caught on fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. There was one person in the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.