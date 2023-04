CHESPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A driver was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop on I-464 in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers located a stolen vehicle around 8:20 a.m. on I-464 between the Poindexter St. and Freeman Ave. exits. The officers conducted a traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed while police investigate the incident.