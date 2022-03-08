Driver arrested after police pursuit leads from Chesapeake into Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police arrested a driver Tuesday night after a vehicle and foot pursuit led from Chesapeake into Norfolk.

The pursuit started around 9:05 p.m. in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road in Chesapeake, police said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued and did not stop.

The pursuit ended on Canton Avenue in Norfolk and the driver was arrested.

There were no injuries or property damage reported from the pursuit.

The pursuit in the vehicle lasted about six minutes, a police spokesperson said.

Police did not identify the driver, and did not say if they were facing any charges.