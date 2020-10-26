Drive across South Norfolk Jordan Bridge and enter chance to win dinner cruise sweepstakes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Oct. 26, every E-ZPass trip across the region’s tallest bridge automatically earns an entry in the Cruise for A Cruise Sweepstakes.

The giveaway is part of a celebration for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge’s 8th birthday.

The month-long celebration will tally all eligible trips through Nov. 26, 2020. At the end of the sweepstakes period, five lucky E-ZPass accounts are randomly selected to receive a Grand Prize Dinner Cruise for Two package aboard the Spirit of Norfolk luxury cruise yacht.

The fun and exciting two-hour cruise along the Elizabeth River features a seasonally-inspired dinner buffet complemented by views of the waterfront and mighty ships and submarines of the US Navy’s Atlantic Fleet. After dinner, play deck games and dance under the stars with the onboard DJ. Prize packages are valid through December 2021.

Packages are redeemable for sailings through December 2021.

For more information, click here.

