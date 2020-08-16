Downed tree closes portion of Chesapeake Turnpike South in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Centerville Turnpike South in Chesapeake is currently closed in both directions at Windfall Drive due to a downed tree.

Chesapeake Roads officials sent the tweet regarding the traffic alert just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Public works is currently working to remove the tree.

It is yet unknown when the road will reopen.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Centerville Tpk S is CLOSED in both directions at Winfall Dr due to a downed tree blocking the road. Public Works en route to remove the tree. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 16, 2020

