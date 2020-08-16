Downed tree closes portion of Chesapeake Turnpike South in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
time saver traffic generic_1522266855223.jpg.jpg

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Centerville Turnpike South in Chesapeake is currently closed in both directions at Windfall Drive due to a downed tree.

Chesapeake Roads officials sent the tweet regarding the traffic alert just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Public works is currently working to remove the tree.

It is yet unknown when the road will reopen.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10