CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Centerville Turnpike South in Chesapeake is currently closed in both directions at Windfall Drive due to a downed tree.
Chesapeake Roads officials sent the tweet regarding the traffic alert just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Public works is currently working to remove the tree.
It is yet unknown when the road will reopen.
Latest Posts
- Downed tree closes portion of Chesapeake Turnpike South in Chesapeake
- Blog: Recent Rain & Flooding. Drier Weather Arrives Soon!
- Firearm stolen from unlocked vehicle in Kitty Hawk
- VIDEO: Nearly 6 inches of rain for parts of Hampton Roads Saturday
- Norfolk Police Chief Boone Zooms with inmates as part of ‘Second Chances’ program