CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAYV) — A downed power pole has closed a portion of the roadway in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic officials in Chesapeake says the downed power pole closed Indian Creek Road between Sanderson Road and Cedarville Road.

The tweet came in just after 12 p.m. Officials say there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Indian Creek Rd is CLOSED between Sanderson Rd and Cedarville Rd due to a downed power pole. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) March 10, 2021

