Downed power lines close portion of Shell Rd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Downed power lines have closed a portion of Shell Rd. in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Chesapeake Roads officials say Shell Road is currently closed between Canal Road and Forest Cove Drive due to downed power lines.

Officials say crews from Dominion Energy are currently responding to the area.

There is no current ETA for the roadway’s reopening.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Shell Rd is CLOSED between Canal Dr and Forest Cove Dr due to downed power lines. @DominionEnergy is responding. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) June 21, 2021