Downed power lines close portion of Shell Rd. in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Downed power lines have closed a portion of Shell Rd. in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Chesapeake Roads officials say Shell Road is currently closed between Canal Road and Forest Cove Drive due to downed power lines.

Officials say crews from Dominion Energy are currently responding to the area.

There is no current ETA for the roadway’s reopening.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list

Get WAVY.com’s latest news sent to your inbox. Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10