Double shooting in Chesapeake leads to lockdown of four schools

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesman told 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened somewhere around 10:30 a.m. in a neighborhood adjacent to the Western Branch schools. That is near Radcliffe Lane and Bruin Drive.

Two people were shot and self-transported to a local hospital, officials say.

One person is believed to have non life-threatening injuries while the second victim has potentially life-threatening injuries.

The age or identity of the victims is currently unknown.

As a result of the shooting, Western Branch High School, Western Branch Middle School, Western Branch Primary School and Western Branch Intermediate School are on a temporary lockdown.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

