Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: City proposed changes to roadway in Chesapeake after cars crashed into family’s fence twice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Chesapeake is proposing short-term and long-term solutions after cars crashed into a family’s fence twice.

10 On Your Side first reported on this story in November of 2020.

After our story aired, the city began investigating the area.

“Cars just keep running into our yard,” said Tashira Everette, who lives in the Camelot section of Chesapeake on Excalibur Court, right off of Deep Creek Blvd.

It happened the first time in May of 2019. Then again last October. Everette said the feeling of shock and uneasiness doesn’t go away over time.

“Every morning we get up and look out the window and make sure nothing’s happened since we’ve been sleeping,” said Everette.

She has pleaded for drivers to slow down on Deep Creek Blvd., the street that backs up to her family’s backyard.

She also begged the city to do something about it.

“We’re just trying to have that peace of mind and I don’t know when we’re going to have it again,” she said.

Shortly after our story aired, the city came out to investigate, but then, Tashira said she didn’t hear anything for weeks.

“I didn’t get any results because when I called and talked to anybody [they said] ‘Oh, you’ve been talking to Madison’. So, we know WAVY gets results,” she said.

10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman continued to follow up with the city.

“Madison, you sent a message to me asking if I heard anything I said ‘No,’ she said. “I’ll be darned if the very next morning, the city of Chesapeake was calling to let us know what they plan to do.”

Officials said Public Works will install additional signage and improved pavement markings in that location, such as curve warning signs before the intersection of Deep Creek Blvd & Gilmerton Rd.

They said drivers can expect to see those changes by the end of the month.

Long term, they’re looking at modifying the roadway and providing a safe space for vehicles to turn onto Deep Creek Blvd.

Tashira said she’s disappointed the city does not plan to install guardrails. That’s what she and her family hoped would happen.

The city said in this case, guardrails are a hazard. Their goal is to keep drivers on the roadway.

