Donors line up for ‘Every Drop Counts’ blood drive across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side continued the annual tradition of partnering with the American Red Cross for the Every Drop Counts Blood Drive this year.

People showed up at the four different locations across Hampton Roads to donate blood and give the gift of life. 10 On Your side’s Deanna Bettineschi spoke with the Red Cross about the need, especially during the holidays.

“Relatively painless, takes maybe about a half-hour total time and it helps others,” said donor James Bohannan.

James knows the importance of giving blood. He was part of the Every Drop Counts Blood Drive today in Chesapeake and this isn’t his first time.

“On and off since 1967 in college, this will be my 12th gallon recorded.”

He says his parents always encouraged it. And he knows it can help save a life.

Every drop counts blood drive going on right now at the Greenbrier mall 🩸 pic.twitter.com/4SR7lYNv2r — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) December 28, 2019

“A single unit bag saves three lives,” said Red Cross team supervisor Sandy Moore. She expressed the need this time of year.

“It’s very important this time of year we use a lot of blood and we don’t get enough of the blood because of the holidays.”

While the Every Drop Counts blood drive has now officially ended, the Red Cross is always looking for donations and will continue to hold blood drives. To find a place you can donate, click HERE.