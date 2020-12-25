Dominion Energy restores power to over 6,200 residents in Great Bridge area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – More than 6,200 homes in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake were without power on Christmas Day.
According to the Dominion Energy map, a total of 6,207 Chesapeake residents were without power around 1:30 p.m.
Chesapeake dispatchers received multiple calls regarding to the outage.
According to a Dominion Energy spokesperson, the power has been restored as of 2 p.m. and was due to a tree limb that fell onto a power pole.
