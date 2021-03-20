Dominion Energy awards $15,000 environmental grant to local Girl Scouts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy announced has awarded a $15,000 environmental grant to Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC).

The award was presented by Bonita Billingsley Harris, Dominion Energy’s regional director, Saturday at A Place for Girls GSCCC’s regional program center and headquarters in Chesapeake.

The funds will go toward purchasing geocaching equipment as well as supporting outdoor programming for Girl Scouts.

“I am pleased that Dominion Energy continues its commitment to the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast with a $15,000 environmental grant that allows scouts to sharpen their tracking skills, explore the great outdoors through geocaching, and have fun, all at the same time,” Billingsley Harris said.

Not only was the presentation during Women’s History Month, but it was held at the GSCCC’s Outback which is an official Lou Henry Hoover Sanctuary — named after First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, who was recognized as a “great environmentalist.”

The nearly 9-acre nature center behind A Place for Girls is where the outdoor environmental programs take place for the girls.

A statement released says the grant will provide the girls with “financial assistance to participate in outdoor programs that encourage environmental stewardship.”

Programs supported include distance-learning badge activities, along with some in-person program activity opportunities to help them learn about nature, the environment, and the reduction of human-environmental footprints.

“As a Girl Scout Alum and #GirlMom, I value the lessons learned and strive to do my part to make the world a better place,” Billingsley Harris said. “I hope the girls will enjoy these new learning tools and use them to further build their courage, confidence and character.”

