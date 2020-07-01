Toll increases again at Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect today.

Toll rates for passenger vehicles is now at $1.22 for travelers with an E-ZPass transponder and $3.22 for travelers without an E-ZPass. Tolls go up every year on July 1 and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The Dominion Boulevard Improvement Project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget in November, 2016.

Motorists can open an new E-Zpass account at at a reduced amount to $20, to help make it easier to get a transponder. The normal minimum to open an account is $35. You can purchase a transponder online, at this link.