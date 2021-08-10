Dollar Tree hosting hiring event Saturday; new employees eligible for $1K sign-on bonus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree is hosting a hiring event Saturday at its distribution centers nationwide including a location in Chesapeake.

The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

New hourly associates are eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. The distribution center in Chesapeake is currently looking for warehouse associates, maintenance techs, and more.

Those seeking to apply before the hiring event can click here.

You can also check their nationwide hiring list here.