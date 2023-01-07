CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a house around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bowden Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a sedan that had crashed into a home. Police say three adults and one dog were inside the house at the time of the crash.

The three adults were not injured, however, the dog died as a result of the accident, police say.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Aiden McCloskey, was arrested and faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, felony torture and mutilating dog causing death, and felony property damage.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the status of the home.