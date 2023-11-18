CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Did any woman out there lose their “best friend” recently? A girl’s best friend, also known as a diamond ring, was recently found at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel scenic overlook.
The ring was found on Sunday, Nov. 12, by a traveler. It was not turned into the CBBT, under the assumption the office was closed, but they received a message via Facebook to inform them of the discovery.
The CBBT made a general post on Facebook in hopes of finding the lost owner. They recevied a message from someone stating they lost a ring more than four months ago, and provided an image.
As of yet, there has been no confirmation on whether the woman and the diamond ring have been reunited.
Keep checking WAVY.com for the latest developments.