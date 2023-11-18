CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Did any woman out there lose their “best friend” recently? A girl’s best friend, also known as a diamond ring, was recently found at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel scenic overlook.

The ring was found on Sunday, Nov. 12, by a traveler. It was not turned into the CBBT, under the assumption the office was closed, but they received a message via Facebook to inform them of the discovery.

The CBBT made a general post on Facebook in hopes of finding the lost owner. They recevied a message from someone stating they lost a ring more than four months ago, and provided an image.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation on whether the woman and the diamond ring have been reunited.