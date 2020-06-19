Direct deposit mix-up, outdated computers delay woman’s unemployment benefits

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Patricia Kurtz had a thriving business cleaning homes in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and on the Outer Banks. It all washed away with COVID-19.

“All of my clients are between the ages of 55 and 80 and they were fearful of the virus, so they didn’t want anybody coming into their homes, not even to clean,” Kurtz said. “I went from making about $1,000 a week to nothing, starting in March.”

She applied for traditional state unemployment through the Virginia Employment Commission but was denied. Kurtz then filed for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and was approved, but she still wasn’t getting any money.

A friend with connections to the VEC got them to reach out.

“They contacted me and told me that the money was going into a bank account from when I filed for unemployment 20 years ago,” she said.

In the years since, Kurtz’s account had switched when Wells Fargo bought Wachovia in 2008. 12 years later, VEC was still stuck on her old Wachovia account number.

“(VEC told me they have) a very archaic computer system,” Kurtz said about the agency’s explanation for the delayed payments.

That’s exactly what Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told 10 On Your Side a few weeks ago about the PUA money.

“Most of the unemployment systems, not just in Virginia but across the country, are operating on very old computer systems that weren’t equipped to gear up as quickly as they were called upon,” Warner said.

Kurtz has some advice for people still waiting on benefits.

“I would encourage them to check the bank information that is in the system if they’re doing direct deposit.”

Kurtz says she has started to receive payments but is still waiting on about $2,000 dollars in back benefits.

“It is a very, very hard process.,” Kurtz said. “It’s very disheartening. It’s emotional and it’ll knock you down on your feet, but you can’t give up.”

