Detached garage catches fire Monday morning in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a detached garage caught fire Monday morning in Chesapeake.

Officials say they received a call around 7:25 a.m. regarding a fire in the 1100 block of Sanderson Road. That’s near Indian Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the front of a detached garage.

The fire was marked under control at 7:57 a.m.

No one was injured.