Detached garage catches fire Monday morning in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

No one was injured.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a detached garage caught fire Monday morning in Chesapeake.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Officials say they received a call around 7:25 a.m. regarding a fire in the 1100 block of Sanderson Road. That’s near Indian Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the front of a detached garage.

The fire was marked under control at 7:57 a.m.

No one was injured.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10