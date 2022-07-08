CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are working to identify the individual whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday afternoon.

M.P.O. Leo Kosinski confirmed to WAVY News that a park ranger noticed an odd smell in the area of S Military Highway, near Paramont Avenue, around 4 p.m. on July 7.

The park ranger notified police. Officers also noticed the smell when they arrived. They searched the Indian River Park woods, where they discovered a heavily decomposed body. Kosinski said the person is an adult, but the gender is unknown at this time. The medical examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

Chesapeake police are working to identify the body and the details surrounding the person’s death.

