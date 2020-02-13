Decision to allow Rosie’s, entertainment complex at former Greenbrier Sears delayed over traffic, parking concerns

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A decision on whether to allow a gambling parlor, hotel and entertainment complex to be built in the shell of a former Sears has been delayed.

Wednesday, the Chesapeake Planning Commission voted 7-1 to delay voting on the proposal for 60 days, citing concerns about traffic, parking and community notification.

Seritage Growth Properties submitted plans last year that call for the former Sears department store and parking lot at Greenbrier Mall to be home to Hampton Roads’ second Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, a bowling alley, brewery, a four-story hotel and 23,000 square feet in new restaurant space.

However, the Chesapeake Planning Department staff report recommended the plan be denied because it would cause continued traffic troubles for an already tumultuous corridor. Especially, several intersections that currently operate at “E” grade levels would operate at “F” levels — a worse grade for an intersection — under the new development, the report finds.

While Seritage has committed to making some road improvements, it wasn’t enough for the Planning Commission.

They requested the developer refine the proposal.

The New York-based company was formed in 2015 to redevelop former Sears properties. Its mission is to “create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Sears closed its Greenbrier Mall location in 2018 after nearly 40 years in the spot. It opened with the mall in the early 1980s.

This would be the second Rosie’s for the Hampton Roads region. A location in Hampton opened in October.