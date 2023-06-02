CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Someone abandoned an abused dog near the Chesapeake Transfer Station and Chesapeake Animal Services is asking for the public’s help to find that person.

Animal Services and Chesapeake Police were called to the 900 block of Hollowell Lane Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. for the report of a severely emaciated dog inside a plastic container.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered the dog, a young male bully breed, was dead.

Photo provided by Chesapeake Animal Services

If you have any information about the dog or its owner(s), please contact Chesapeake Animal Services at 757-382-8080, Chesapeake Police Dispatch at 757-382-6161 or use the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.