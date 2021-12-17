Woman’s body found behind garage in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind a garage in the Indian River section of the city.

According to police, the woman was found dead on December 17 around 12:40 p.m. behind a garage in the 1000 block of Bethel Road. That’s near Campostella Road.

Police are currently on the scene investigating.

The time and cause of death are unknown at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.