CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s something no one should expect while walking their dog, being hit by a car.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to Reginal Myles early Sunday morning.

Two days later, his daughter just wants anyone who might know something to come forward.

Chesapeake Police say around 12:30 a.m., they responded to Canal Drive near Gilmerton Road for reports of an injured person.

After arriving, officers found a man and his dog dead in the street.

They were hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

The victim was identified as the 54-year-old Myles.

His daughter, Marlisa Johnson, went back to the moment she found out her father had died, hearing the news from her grandad.

“So when he was like, ‘I’m sorry to tell you baby, but your dad was killed,’ … instantly I couldn’t even say anything,” Johnson said. “I didn’t say anything. My grandad was like, ‘Are you there?’ My phone just dropped because it was like something just came over me. And then to know that they don’t have anyone in custody, that was the killing part.”

She explained that her dad as a known dog person.

“Everybody that knows my dad knows that he don’t care what time of the day it is, if he feels like he’s ready to walk his dog, he’s going to walk his dog,” she said.

She said she was always a daddy’s girl.

“We were like this,” Johnson said. “He would call me at all times of the night, whenever he felt the need to talk. He’d wake up at seven o’clock in the morning, I think it would be six here and he would call.”

She smiled, reminiscing about the man she described as funny and charismatic.

“My kids, they loved him,” she said. “And, they didn’t call him grandad. He wanted them to call him big dog. He’d say, ‘he’s their big dog.'”

She said that’s one of the reasons she couldn’t believe someone would hit him — his size.

“He’s real big, so like 6-foot-4, 300-pound guy,” Johnson said. “How can someone not see him in the middle of the street? It’s almost kind of hard to miss him.”

She called out to anyone who might have information about anything related to the tragedy.

“Anybody, we’re asking anybody to please come forward with any information,” she said, “because like I said, my dad did not deserve that. He did not deserve to go out that way.”

Police said they’ve located a person of interest, but haven’t secured criminal charges.

There’s a GoFundMe available for Reginal’s funeral costs.