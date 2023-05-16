CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Inspectors are continuing to assess Friday’s damage to the underside of the Route 168 Bypass/Chesapeake Expressway Bridge as a result of a vessel hitting the underside of it.

The city said the bridge is safe to use, but it will remain at one southbound lane only until further notice. Its traffic engineering department “is looking into alternate traffic patters that could accommodate additional traffic while still allowing for work done on the bridge,” though the city said it would not be complete Monday.

Traffic is also expected to be impacted in the area by the Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure that begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 8 p.m. Thursday.

“The city is also aware of the impact that the upcoming Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure will have on traffic,” it said. “Public Works, Public Utilities and project contractors are working together to determine the impact of any potential changes to the project schedule.”