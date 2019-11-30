Crews work small attic fire on Elbow Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Elbow Road in Chesapeake is closed as firefighters work an attic fire in the 1600 block.

Lt. Robert Warren with the fire department said the call came in as a “small attic fire.”

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:55 p.m. and arrived eight minutes later, fire officials wrote in a news release.

They arrived and did not see fire but smelled smoke. Upon investigating further, they found a small fire in the attic.

It was marked under control at 8:09 p.m. and extinguished at 8:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.

