Crews work small attic fire on Elbow Road in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo: Stephanie Cooke)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Elbow Road in Chesapeake is closed as firefighters work an attic fire in the 1600 block.

Lt. Robert Warren with the fire department said the call came in as a “small attic fire.”

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:55 p.m. and arrived eight minutes later, fire officials wrote in a news release.

They arrived and did not see fire but smelled smoke. Upon investigating further, they found a small fire in the attic.

It was marked under control at 8:09 p.m. and extinguished at 8:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories