Crews still working to clear coal, rail cars from Chesapeake derailment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It may take two more weeks for crews to clean up from a train derailment in Chesapeake.

Three dozen Norfolk Southern cars carrying coal came off the tracks near the Great Dismal Swamp in late-June.

Chris Lowie, the manager of the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, said Thursday that Norfolk Southern is still cleaning coal and other debris from the tracks.

Lowie said that accordin to Norfolk Southern, it may be about two weeks before this cleanup effort is complete.

The long term environmental impacts of the coal spill are not clear at this time, according to Lowie.

An intensive monitoring protocol will be in place to check the soil and ground water over the next year.