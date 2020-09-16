CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake dispatchers say crews responded to a residential fire Tuesday night.
The call reporting the fire came in around 10:20 p.m. around Canal Drive and George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Crews respond to residential fire Tuesday night in Chesapeake
- York sheriff’s office: 2 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 juveniles in custody
- Federal funding to fight sexual assault, domestic violence given to Norfolk program
- 39 inmates positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail
- Installation of train-activated gates and lights at Snowden Street in Chesapeake to start next month