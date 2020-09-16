Crews respond to residential fire Tuesday night in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_1522124354693.jpg

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake dispatchers say crews responded to a residential fire Tuesday night.

The call reporting the fire came in around 10:20 p.m. around Canal Drive and George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10