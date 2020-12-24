Crews respond to house fire on Plantation Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire Thursday evening.

The call came in at 4:55 p.m. for the incident in the 1600 block of Plantation Drive in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.

The first units on the scene say there was visible smoke coming from the roof of the structure.

There is no information on if injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.