CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Loutro Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews used multiple hose lines to control fire on both the first and second floors. The fire was marked under control at 3:28 p.m.

Officials say the home was new and still under construction at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.