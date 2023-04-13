CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighter responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 9:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Kings Gate.

Officials say they received a call from one of the residents inside the home that their kitchen was on fire. All occupants were able to get out of the house prior to crews arriving on the scene.

Crews respond to house fire on Kings Gate (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

When crews arrived on the scene, found smoke coming from the front of the home. Multiple hose lines were deployed and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, however, the home did suffer from extensive fire and smoke damage.

Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire.