Crews respond to house fire on Decatur Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Decatur Street Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials wrote in Twitter saying the fire was in the 2200 block of Decatur Street.
A photo posted by the fire department account showed a brick house with the front door open and smoke coming out from multiple sides of the building.
