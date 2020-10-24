Crews respond to house fire on Black Bear Court in Chesapeake, injuries unknown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the residential fire in the 500 block of Black Bear Court.

No information is available on injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

