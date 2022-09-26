CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Chesapeake Monday evening.

Details are still very limited, however, officials from the Chesapeake Fire Department said the call for the incident came in just before 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard.

From photos posted by the fire department on social media, the structure appears to be an office building with heavy flames coming from the roof.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire including possible injuries.

Chesapeake Roads officials have closed Bainbridge Boulevard at South Military Highway due to the fire. The ramps onto Bainbridge from South Military are also closed. There is no ETA opening.

Bainbridge Blvd fire, Sept 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department)

This is breaking news and will be updated.